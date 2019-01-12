The Best (And Worst) Song From Every Guns N’ Roses Album

On the one hand, selecting the best and worst songs from every Guns N' Roses album might seem easy, since there aren't that many. They've put out only six studio albums so far. That includes two – 1991's Use Your Illusion I and II – that arrived on the very same day, and another that compiled a previously released EP titled Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide with some new acoustic tracks.

Guns N' Roses took forever between The Spaghetti Incident? and Chinese Democracy – and both were surrounded by their fair share of controversy. Tracks from the former were recorded during the Use Your Illusion sessions and originally featured by-then-departed Izzy Stradlin . Replacement Gilby Clarke ended up recording over his parts before The Spaghetti Incident? was released.

Meanwhile, Chinese Democracy featured a shifting array of contributors as Duff McKagan , Slash and others split with Axl Rose . In the end, sessions took place in more than a dozen studios as multiple producers came and went. Fans who never stopped spinning Appetite for Destruction were finally rewarded, but by then GNR had spent 11 years and millions of dollars on this one studio project.

On the other hand, having such a small sampling size means each selection carries far more weight. After all, any list of best and worst songs from every Guns N' Roses album will only have room for 12. Eduardo Rivadavia has made a dozen hard choices.