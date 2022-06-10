A ‘Giant Human Meatball’ Would Easily Fit Inside This NY Landmark

Have you ever wondered what a giant human meatball would look like? Yeah, me neither. But someone on Reddit did. And based on some rudimentary calculations, they came up with a rendering of what it might look like:

A Reddit user named kiwi2703 created this interesting visual that represents the size of the meatball, and it's not as big as you'd think. In fact, the human meatball would easily fit in New York City's Central Park, with room to spare. How could this possibly be?

The calculations were based on human averages, such as the average weight of a person being 62 kg (nearly 137 lbs), an average human density of 985 kg/m3 (roughly 61.5 lb/ft3) and around 7.88 billion people on the globe.

EQUAL PARTS WEIRD, GROSS & FASCINATING

If you reduced people to a "fine goo," as the post puts it, we just aren't that impressive. Because when you think about it, in the grand scheme of things, humans are pretty small. We tend to think the Earth revolves around us, but that just ain't the case.

Something about this human meatball post reminds me of some of George Carlin's theologies. I'm reminded of his classic bit, "The Planet is Fine":

"The planet will be here, we’ll be long gone; just another failed mutation; just another closed-end biological mistake; an evolutionary cul-de-sac. The planet will shake us off like a bad case of fleas, a surface nuisance... The planet will be here for a long, long, long time after we’re gone and it will heal itself, it will cleanse itself ’cause that’s what it does."

George Carlin Appears on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Getty Images loading...

I love that someone took the time to come up with something so weird. If we did math problems like this in high school, I probably would've paid closer attention.

So I guess the real question is... how much tomato sauce are we gonna need to cover that thing?

7 Weird Things Seen In Central New York

13 Weird Personalized Plates You Can Get in New York Right Now As of this writing, we found 13 strange personalized vanity plates you can put on your car, if you dare.