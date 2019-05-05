Ghost Rider and Hellstorm Live-Action Series Coming to Hulu

There’s still very little indication of the future of Marvel ’s film franchises, but there’s a lot of upcoming Marvel TV series we know about. Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Scarlet Witch and Vision are all getting live-action shows on Disney’s upcoming streaming service. And there are animated series based on What If? , M.O.D.O.K., Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler, and Hit-Monkey all in the works as well.

And here are two more. Via press release, Hulu announced Ghost Rider and Hellstorm (also known as Helstrom) are both getting live-action series at the streaming site. There have been numerous iterations of Ghost Rider in Marvel Comics, movies, and television shows already. He was originally a stuntman named Johnny Blaze who makes a literal deal with the devil and gets partnered with a demon with a flaming skull. (That’s the version of the character Nicolas Cage played in two movies.) Hulu says this TV Ghost Rider is...

...Robbie Reyes, is a quintessential antihero, consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. Reyes lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields. Marvel’s Ghost Rider is executive produced by Ingrid Escajeda, who will serve as showrunner, Paul Zbyszewski and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb.

The Reyes Ghost Rider previously appeared on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , played by Gabriel Luna; it’s unclear at this point where he will return for the series.

Helstrom , as it’s called in Deadline’s story, is based on another demonic Marvel hero named Daimon Hellstrom. (For whatever reason, he’s lost an L from his last name.) In comics, he’s typically portrayed as the son of Satan who nonetheless tries to help people despite his hellish lineage. The description sounds a little different (although the “mysterious” killer could turn out to be Satan eventually):

Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer in Marvel’s Helstrom. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills. Marvel’s Helstrom is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, who will serve as showrunner and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb.

These shows will join the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Runaways series already on the air, along with all those other shows. That’s a lot of TV for Marvel fans to watch.