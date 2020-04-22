Get Hitched With A Virtual Wedding In CNY

Yes, virtual marriages are legal in NYS.

Courthouses and churches are closed to the public across the state due to COVID-19, but you can still get married.

Governor Cuomo has signed and Executive Order allowing people to get there marriage license remotely and also allowing clerks to perform ceremonies over video.

This new type of wedding could save you a bundle. Your friends and family can attend virtually, and you're not stuck footing the bill for dinner and an open bar.

Evite's celebration expert Zaria Zinn tells Parade. "Zoom is a great option for broadcasting your wedding ceremony and sharing the moment with friends and family—almost as if they were in the room with you." Zinn has some words of advice though—noting that the free version of Zoom is limited to about 40 minutes, while Google Hangout and Skype do not set time limits.

Well, what do you think? Would you have a virtual wedding? Let us know in the comments below.

