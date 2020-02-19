Get Away From It All in Relaxing Catskills Dome Home

If you're looking for a weekend away from it all with the girls or a romantic getaway with your sweetheart, this unique stay might be perfect.

This unique Airbnb is just a couple hours from central New York and is unlike anything you've probably seen before. It's literally in the shape of a dome with stunning interiors, natural light and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The dome is a few miles outside New Paltz and the Catskills, but is situated among 28 acres of lush forest, meaning you'll probably see a lot of wildlife, including deer, wild turkeys, birds, squirrels, and rabbits.

Dome Home

You can bring up to six people on your getaway to this home, which features three bedrooms, Wi-Fi and cable. It's available through Airbnb for $329 per night. You can check out the dome's upcoming availability and book your weekend away here.