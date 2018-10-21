Geddy Lee’s ‘Big Beautiful Book of Bass’ Details Revealed

Geddy Lee 's Big Beautiful Book of Bass is set to arrive on Dec. 4, and the Rush frontman has revealed the cover art, as well as details about what's included in the various editions.

The 408-page book tells the stories behind 250 vintage and rare instruments, and includes interviews with fellow bass players like John Paul Jones , Adam Clayton, Robert Trujillo , Bill Wyman , Les Claypool and Bob Daisley.

Lee is offering Ultra Limited, Luxe Limited and Standard editions of the book, with the first two available in limited numbers and only available at Rush Backstage .

HarperCollins

The standard edition of the book goes for $75, but the two limited editions are far costlier. They include a variety of extras not found in the other version.

HarperCollins

There'll be 900 numbered and signed copies of the Luxe Limited edition, which comes in a customized silver Tolex slipcase. This edition runs $450, and includes a customized Big Beautiful Book of Bass fabric book bag, a behind-the-scenes mini booklet and two custom guitar picks from Dunlop.

HarperCollins

The Ultra Limited edition will run a hefty $950, but includes two copies of the book — one to keep in pristine condition for posterity and a standard edition version to flip through. The leather-bound tomb comes in a customized silver Tolex slipcase and will be hand-numbered (limited to 250 copies) and signed by Lee.

It also includes a behind-the-scenes mini booklet, two custom guitar picks from Dunlop, an 8x9.5-inch glossy photo signed by Lee, a printed set list from Rush's R40 tour that indicates Lee's basses used for each song, a vintage Fender hang tag reproduction, a full set of Roto sound Swing Bass Strings in a custom vintage-style box and a guitar polishing cloth with the Big Beautiful Book of Bass skull logo.