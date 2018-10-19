Watch Duff McKagan Guest With Slash’s Solo Band

Slash recently said he’d be keeping Guns N’ Roses songs to a minimum during his solo band tour , but he had good reason to break into “It’s So Easy” on the last night of the road trip: He was joined by bassist Duff McKagan at the Palladium in Hollywood on Oct. 16.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators undertook the 14-date run to support the release of their latest album, Living the Dream , which arrived last month.

You can watch McKagan’s guest appearance below.

“It’s So Easy” was the 20th track of a 22-song set, and the first of three encores. After McKagan took his bows, Slash told the crowd, “All kinds of surprises are gonna happen when you play locally, you know?”

Meanwhile, the guitarist has released a Halloween-themed playlist called "Universal Monsters Maze Soundtrack." It contains seven pieces he wrote as the original music for the Universal Monsters Maze attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood that runs on select dates between Oct. 18 and Nov. 3. It features modern-day takes on classic horror monsters including Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Invisible Man and the Mummy.

You can check out the playlist below.

“Similar to the way music affects a film, I wanted to compose a score for the legions of infamous characters featured in the maze to elicit a greater sense of terror,” horror fan Slash said in a statement. “In the end, the goal was to ultimately make the guests feel as if they are playing an integral role in a classic monster movie.”

You can discover more about the attraction at its site . Guns N' Roses continue their Not in This Lifetime tour on Nov. 3 with dates scheduled until Dec. 8.