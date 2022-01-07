‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated,’ New York Again Nears COVID Record
"It's like déjà vu all over again." New York has broken another grim COVID record as new restrictions loom.
Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul extended COVID mask rules. The indoor mask mandate was set to expire on Jan. 15. Hochul has extended it to at least Feb. 1.
Hochul also hinted more COVID restrictions could be announced very soon. She said she'd only announce more restrictions if COVID numbers continue to rise in New York.
Sadly they have.
"We could see a drop soon in our hospital capacity. And at that point, we'll be deciding whether we need to take wider steps and we're ready to do it. We have the plans in place, we're just watching this for a couple more days to see what those steps might be," Hochul said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Hochul confirmed 84,202 COVID tests came back positive in the past 24 hours. That's just below the record number of over 85,000 set on New Year's Eve.
She announced 22.20 percent of COVID tests came back positive in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average increased to 22.48 percent, the highest since late April 2020.
"Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine, your second dose, your booster - we are not defenseless and these are things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy," Hochul said. "As we make our way through the winter surge, it is important to keep the wellbeing of others in mind. Be mindful of how your actions impact others so we can keep our communities open and thriving."
Hochul announced 130 more COVID deaths, bringing the total deaths reported and compiled by the CDC to 61,607.
The number of people hospitalized statewide due to COVID has now topped 11,000. 2,020 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours in the Empire State with COVID, bringing the total number of people hospitalized with the virus to 11,184.
It's the first time in 20-months the number has been this high. April 29, 2020, was the last time New York reported over 11,000 COVID hospitalizations.
New York health officials also say unvaccinated New Yorkers are getting infected at more than six times the rate when compared to vaccinated New Yorkers.
Earlier this week, President Biden again said the ongoing COVID crisis is largely a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."
Hochul confirmed 95.0 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 83.1 percent have completed their vaccine series. 78.4 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.
Long Island leads in the weekly average of positive test results at 26 percent, followed by the Hudson Valley at 23 percent and New York City at 22 percent.
Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York
Food the Year You Were Born
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs
New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness
How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?
20 Richest New York Zipcodes
Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
Richest Towns in Each State
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]