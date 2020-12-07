FREE Pet Food Giveaway In Mohawk

COVID-19 and the holidays have many families struggling, but please don't let your pets go hungry because there's help available.

4PetSake Food Pantry is holding a drive-thru pet food giveaway for those who qualify is Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Mohawk Antiques Mall parking lot 100 East Main Street in Mohawk, from 2-4 pm.

The food pantry has also opened a booth at the Mohawk Antiques Mall and sells various items such as antiques, vintage, new, slightly used items, and pet items. All proceeds will benefit their low-cost spay and neuter program. Do you have something to donate? Call 315-796-2584 for more information.

Due to COVID-19, you're asked to wear a mask, and please stay in your car during the pet food distribution process.

Do you qualify for free pet food?

4petsake

4PetSake strives to keep pets with their owners and prevent them from being surrendered or abandoned. They're dedicated to making a difference in the lives of pets and the people who love them by assisting with pet food, advocating spay/neuter and vaccine programs, and nutrition education to low-income senior citizens, veterans, or anyone that has fallen on hard times.

If you are with an organization or business and would like to come by and participate or give financial support, please contact via (pet-sake@hotmail.com) or message them on Facebook.

4PetSake is a registered 501-c-3, not for profit Pet Food Pantry established in 2013 to assist low-income pet owners. You can find them at the Mohawk Antiques Mall, 100 E. Main Street, Mohawk, NY. Open on Wednesdays from 11 am-2 pm—phone 315-796-2584.

All financial donations will be doubled up to $10,000 thanks to the Staffworks Save A Life Campaign!! Please send to 4PetSake, PO Box 216, Mohawk, NY 13407.