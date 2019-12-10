Free Holiday Wagon Rides in Syracuse This Weekend

Central New York has plenty of holiday spirit (and a really cute, inexpensive date idea) in Syracuse for one more weekend.

The Syracuse Parks and Rec department is continuing their holiday hayrides at Burnet Park. The free ride is horse-drawn, romantic and magical. There's even visits with Santa afterwards so the kids can get their wish lists in before Christmas.

This Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14, are the last two evenings to take the holiday hayrides and there are a couple different times to go. Doors open at 6 p.m. each night and rides run at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.