Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you.

The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.

The second date of the annual event will take place on Monday, August 22nd. Beginning at 4pm, the Utica Zoo will be offering the free admission to everyone who walks in the front gates. The zoo then plans to remain open with extended hours until 7pm.

While here, there will be booths set up featuring local human service organizations that you can learn about and our concession stand Kookie's Q at Polly's will be open for refreshments.

The free admission is only available on this date between the hours of 4pm and 7pm. It will not be available before these times on the dates either.

While you are there, you can also check out the recently reopened NY Energy Zone. Visitors can take a walk through the past, present and future of electricity. Not only are the exhibits interactive, but you will learn about New York's exciting electric history at the same time.

There will be FREE parking at the zoo and there will be shuttle buses available for overflow parking!

Open 7-days a week from 10am - 5pm, you can take a walk through the zone before or after your family night at the zoo.

