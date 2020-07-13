Former Buffalo Bills Star a Big Hit at Celebrity Golf Tournament

Kyle WIlliams made his living sacking quarterbacks and tackling running backs for the NFL's Buffalo Bills, but his hidden talents on the golf course went largely unnoticed...until now.

Williams made a big splash at the 2020 American Century Championship (aired by NBC), the elite celebrity golf tournament held every year in a party atmosphere on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

Boats are moored and the beaches alongside the golf course are always teeming with shirtless and bikini-clad fans watching athletes and actors angling for pars and birdies (and also raising funds for charities.) The 2020 tournament has been a bit less festive, with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in place. But that didn't stop Williams from going all out.

The one-time 300-pound Pro Bowl lineman has shed a little weight since his retirement from football, but he's added to his already considerable golf skills. He led the tournament after the first day and finished in second place this year. He posted scores of 70-71-75, good for a three-day total of EVEN PAR. The winner, former tennis player Mardy Fish, went 72-63-75, for an aggregate of 6-UNDER PAR.

A few other former Buffalo Bills also played this year:

Wide receiver Andre Reed finished tied for 45th

Quarterback Doug Flutie ended up tied for 62nd

Former Assistant coach Anthony Lynn tied for 64th

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (the pre-tournament longshot at 7,500-1) finished tied for last with former Tennessee Titans' running back Eddie George. The actor with the best finish was General Hospital star Jack Wagner, who tied for 10th at 12-OVER PAR. Check out all the scores and info here.