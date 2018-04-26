Listen to Clips From Foreigner’s Orchestral Album

Foreigner have released a 14-minute clip compilation from their new album Foreigner With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus , which will be released on DVD and CD tomorrow.

The recordings were made in Lucerne, Switzerland, last May as the band performed alongside the orchestra conducted by Ernst van Tiel. “I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” guitarist and band leader Mick Jones said. “Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy."

You can listen to the song compilation below.

The DVD contains 17 tracks featuring the 58-piece orchestra and 60-piece choir, including Foreigner classics “Cold As Ice,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

You can see the DVD and CD track listings below.

Jones said last month that he and the band's former singer Lou Gramm had been working on songs based on “old ideas” and they were considering releasing them on a new EP.

“There are several ideas in the works,” he noted. “We've really just taken a sabbatical for the last few months, and we're getting back in the saddle, as it were, which we've been doing for the last few years. And we have a couple of tracks that we've had mulling around for a little while. And Lou and I have been listening to some old ideas that we had. There's a possibility or a chance of incorporating these in whatever format we decide to release it in. It might even be an EP. We're gathering material as we speak."

'Foreigner With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus' CD Track Listing

01. “Overture”

02. “Blue Morning, Blue Day”

03. “Cold As Ice”

04. “Waiting For A Girl Like You”

05. “Say You Will”

06. “When It Comes To Love”

07. “That Was Yesterday”

08. “Feels Like The First Time”

09. “Starrider”

10. “Double Vision”

11. “Fool For You Anyway”

12. “Urgent”

13. “Juke Box Hero”

14. “I Want To Know What Love Is”

'Foreigner With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus' DVD Track Listing

01. “Overture”

02. “Blue Morning, Blue Day”

03. “Cold As Ice”

04. “Waiting For A Girl Like You”

05. “Head Games”

06. “When It Comes To Love”

07. “Say You Will”

08. “The Flame Still Burns”

09. “That Was Yesterday”

10. “Juke Box Hero”

11. “Starrider”

12. “Double Vision”

13. “Fool For You Anyway”

14. “Hot Blooded”

15. “Urgent”

16. “Feels Like The First Time”

17. “I Want To Know What Love Is”