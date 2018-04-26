New Information Released in Fatal Crash that Killed Whitesboro Police Officer
We're learning more about the fatal motor vehicle crash that killed Whitesboro Police Officer Kevin Crossley.
New York State Police say Crossley was traveling at approximately 74 miles-per-hour when his vehicle was struck by pickup truck on the night of April 11, 2018. Based on an eye witness, and video evidence police retrieved from a nearby business, authorities say Crossley made a U-turn shortly before the deadly crash, and they believe he was likely ''pursuing a violator who was eastbound on Oriskany Boulevard,'' a release from NYSP states.
Crossley's died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The driver up the pickup truck, Nicole Moshier-Harris, 26, was ticketed in the accident for failure to yield right of way.
The release from NYSP states no other charges are expected to be filed in the investigation.