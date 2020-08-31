For the First Time, USPS Adding Holiday Surcharge on Packages

It'll cost more to mail those holiday packages this year. For the first time, the U.S. Postal Service is implementing a holiday surcharge on packages as more people shop and ship online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday increase will vary from 24 cents to $1.50 and will be in effect from October 18th until December 27th, 2020. But it's for commercial customers.

This time-limited adjustment will increase prices for our commercial customers in line with competitive practices without impacting customers at the retail level. In doing this, the Postal Service is protecting the retail consumer during a vulnerable economic period while increasing prices on commercial volume during heightened volume levels.

The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to take effect on Oct.18, 2020.

Businesses already struggling during the coronavirus pandemic will now face a new problem - charge customers more to cover the increased shipping fees or try and absorb the cost.

You can get a list of proposed price hikes at USPS.com.

UPS and FedEx also announced holiday surcharges for international shipping and customers will who send hundreds of packages.