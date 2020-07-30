Foods You Must Order at New York Bars to Be Served Alcohol

If you want to be served alcohol at your favorite bar, here's a list of foods you can choose from.

Recently, Cuomo placed many new regulations for all New York bars and restaurants.

Bars and restaurants across New York State can only serve alcohol to people who also order food and there will be no walk-up bar service. Officials also say all service at bar tops must only be for seated customers who are socially distanced by six feet or separated by physical barriers and also eating.

To get around the new rule, some New York bars started selling small items like "Cuomo Chips." While Handshakes in Dutchess County sold "Tappan Zee Onion Rings" and "Cuomo Fries" for $1. A bar in Westchester sold cheese and crackers for 50 cents.

Cuomo later said those businesses must sell meals, or as he put it "substantive food," in order to allow customers to purchase alcohol.

"To be a bar, you had to have food available—soups, sandwiches, etc.," Cuomo said on Thursday during a press briefing. "More than just hors d'oeuvres, chicken wings, you had to have some substantive food. The lowest level of substantive food were sandwiches."

The New York State Liquor Authority later cleared things up and noted chicken wings count as "substantive food."

According to the New York State Liquor Authority, for a bar or restaurant to serve customers alcohol they must order any of the following items:

Sandwiches

Soups

Salads

Wings

Hotdogs

Substantial desserts

Cake

Pie

Ice cream sundae

Officials didn't list other food items but added other items that are "substantial enough" qualify.

"As a restaurant or bar owner, in determining whether a particular item is substantial enough, please keep in mind the purpose of this policy: to ensure that patrons are enjoying a sit-down dining experience among a small group with drinks, i.e. a meal, and not a drinking, bar-type experience. A drinking, bar-type experience often involves or leads to mingling and other conduct that is non-compliant with social distancing and the use of face covering and is therefore not yet a safe activity during the current health emergency. The spikes/resurgence of COVID-19 cases that this has caused in other states is something that New York must avoid at all costs," the New York State Liquor Authority wrote in updated guidance.

Sharable food items are allowed if it will "sufficiently serve the number of people."

The following items aren't "substantial" enough to order a drink:

Bag of chips

Bowl of nuts

Cheese & crackers

Fries

Candy

Drink with whip cream,

Cookie

Customers don't need to order food with each alcoholic beverage.

"As long as food is ordered at the time of initial order of any alcoholic beverages that is sufficient in substance (see above) and is also of a quantity sufficient to serve the number of patrons who are present and being served alcohol," the New York State Liquor Authority wrote.