Floating Cinema Coming to a New York Water Near You

A floating cinema is coming to a water near you. Beyond Cinema, an Australian company is bringing their movies on the water to New York.

For one week only on September 16th, the Floating Cinema will be in New York according to the preregistration page

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats. Each boat holds up to 8 people. Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats!

Movies are set to be a mix of golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale. Surely they wouldn't show something like Jaws or Titanic would they?

You can sign up to be the first to hear when tickets become available and where in New York the cinema will set sail, since the location has not been released yet.

There's free popcorn for everyone attending, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before the movie begins.

The Floating Cinema will run from Wednesday, September 16th at 6:30 pm to Sunday, September 20th at 10:30pm.