First Underwater Virtual Reality Experience in the U.S. at Largest Indoor Waterpark

Tired of just thinking about a vacation? Get away from it all at the largest indoor waterpark that features the first underwater virtual reality experience in the country and it's only a 3 hour drive from Utica.

The Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in the Pocono Mountains has 220,000 square feet of fun with waterslides, a wave pool with a 5 foot wave simulator for surfing, mermaid and shark lessons and indoor and outdoor spas. You can even explore the ocean in the country's first underwater virtual reality experience.

The resort is authentically African themed, including handcrafted artwork adorning the walls, Rwandan coffee beans served throughout the resort and souvenirs sourced from local artisan communities throughout Africa.

The resort is home to Pennsylvania’s largest indoor waterpark and also includes:

457 guest rooms

An outdoor waterpark with a huge outdoor pool, a large sundeck for relaxing, indoor/outdoor

whirlpools and a swim-up bar

30,000 sq. ft. family entertainment center with dry activities such as mini-bowling, cutting-edge arcade games, a 5-D theater and black light mini golf

Spa Kalahari & Salon

100,000 sq. ft. convention center

6,000 sq. ft. of retail

The resort is taking several steps to ensure health and safety, including employee temperature checks, enhanced sanitation and new operational procedures that allow for social distancing and minimized contact. According to the CDC, proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection of pools and whirlpools with chlorine and bromine should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

With 1.5 million square feet, Kalahari offers plenty of room for mask wearing guests to spread out. Occupancy at the resort will be limited for amenities and attractions, including restaurants, in accordance with local rules and regulations.

The Kartrite Resort, home to New York's largest indoor waterpark in New York closed indefinitely a year after opening. "We made the necessary decision to close our doors until such a time it was safe for our associates and guests to return," the company stated.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is located at 250 Kalahari Blvd in Pocono Manor, PA, only a 3 hour drive from Utica, New York. Learn more and book your vacation at Kalahariresorts.com.

See inside the largest indoor waterpark in Pennsylvania.