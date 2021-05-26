Why This Iconic Summer Item Might Be Difficult to Find This Year

The shortage could affect everyone's summer celebrations.

As we are starting to come out of the COVID pandemic, we've all experienced an item shortage at one time or another. Think about that trip to the grocery store last year when you couldn't find toilet paper, paper towels or Lysol wipes anywhere. The shelves were bare. We've had a quick gas shortage that caused gas prices to rise everywhere and now we can possibly have to add another item that might be hard to find this summer to the list of shortages.

According to CBS 4, fireworks might be hard to find as we approach the 4th of July this year. The warning of a firework shortage is coming from sellers in Minneapolis, who are saying they haven't seen anything like this is in 23 years. Cele Rasmussen who co-owns Fireworks City said, "Buy early because the stock is short, I’d say we’re short by about 30%."

Rasmussen also told CBS that, "There’s gonna be an increase in prices just because shipping has doubled since last year." Shipping seems to be the main reason for the expected shortage with numerous shipping containers being stuck overseas. Rasmussen said it’s costing much more to get them here which will lead to higher prices for consumers.

As of today, it's hard to tell if the shortage will affect us in New York when it comes to buying fireworks this year at any of the grocery stores, CVS stores or firework stands that pop up all over the Hudson Valley, but several vendors have already announced that customers should expect a 10% to 20% price increase on some fireworks this year.

The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!