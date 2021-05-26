Is New York Looking To Ban Delta 8 and Delta 10?

Is New York State now looking to ban Delta 8 and Delta 10 products?

Under proposed new state Health Department regulations, it looks like New York State is trying to ban these products. According to Syracuse.com, the proposed updates to regulations included a provision declaring that cannabinoid and cannabinol products made through a chemical process called isomerization can no longer be sold in New York. The new rules specified the compounds Delta 8 and Delta 10.

Delta 8 THC is made from hemp cannabis, not marijuana, but is said to give some users a sense of euphoria similar to a marijuana high. (The THC in marijuana is a type known as Delta 9).

In the last year, New York established what many consider the nation’s strictest rules on CBD and other derivatives from hemp. The Health Department appears to consider Delta 8 and Delta 10 to be illegal synthetic products. You can read the proposal from the state here.

The new regulations are subject to a comment period through July 19, according to Jill Montag, a state Health Department spokeswoman.

"After such time, the Department will assess all comments and if no further changes are necessary, adopt the regulations as written, at which time the prohibition on products manufactured with Delta 8 created through isomerization will be immediately effective,” Montag said in an email.

So far across the country, at least 12 other states have also banned Delta 8 THC. These states include Colorado, which was one of the first states to legalize marijuana itself.

Locally here in Central New York, New Hartford will soon be home to a new Delta-8/Delta-10 Hemp store. Paper and Leaf Hemp Company is located in the New Hartford Shopping Center. When the dispensary in New Hartford opens, Friday, May 28 customers will be allowed to look at the product in the back room before buying.