Fire Station 7 Smokes the Competition in Utica Firehouse Lights Competition

Well, the results are in. There is an official champion in the first-ever Uticas Firehouse Lights competition. The winner was victorious by a very large margin and it was really no contest.

The idea behind the competition stemmed from the desire to have a friendly contest in lieu of the Boilermaker challenge the stations missed out on this past year. Each of the stations six fire houses got together to decorate their respective local and then then public was invited to participate.

People were able to go on the Utica Fire Department Facebook page and vote for their favorite. Residents of the city and surrounding areas were also encouraged to go and take an in-person look at the beauty and wonder that donned each of the fire department locations. Finally, after the votes were counted a champion was crowned.

Utica Fire Department

Officials with the Utica Fire Department announced over the weekend that Fire Station 7 won overwhelmingly with over 1,000 likes. According to the UFD Facebook page, Fire Station 7 has an Engine Company and 3 ambulances that run all day and all night and in fact are the busiest station in the city. The Utica Fire Department said on their page that Fr. Joe Salerno, the department chaplain, stopped by Fire Station 7 to present the award to Ehser Kanyaw who spearheaded the decorating. He can be seen with his family and the award below.

Utica Fire Department

Congratulations to Fire Station 7 and the entire department for really doing an amazing job decorating each of their workplaces. It certainly helped to bring a little extra joy to the community.

