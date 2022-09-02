Fire Departments About To Get Big Money Across New York State

There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic.

But across New York State, there is a great need for more resources to help fight fires and protect lives. There seems to be some good news on the horizon as money is being set aside to help add to the fire fighting arsenal in towns all over the Empire State.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have announced over $6 million in FEDERAL funding will be going to fire departments across Upstate New York. The money is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant. Departments and companies can use these funds to boost training and purchase equipment.

Whenever I get a chance to help the local fire companies of Western New York, I am more than happy to get involved. Whether it is hosting an installation dinner/banquet or putting some money in a boot for a boot drive, I feel like we owe it to these heroes to give back. My brother was a volunteer firefighter and my father-in-law was a chief here in Western New York and I couldn't be more proud of them!

