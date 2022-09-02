Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers

The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!

But the fun doesn't have to stop when the summer ends. If you are feeling lucky, there is good news as there are two jackpots that are starting to get really big. Both the Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpots are well over $100 million and just imagine the dreams that can come true with that kind of money!

Powerball's current estimated jackpot is $148 million for Saturday's, September 3rd drawing and Friday night's jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing is and estimated $169 million!

Just imagine what you could do if you won that kind of money! Pay for a new house, a new car or pay off debt like those pesky school loans? Or perhaps you are the charitable kind? You can't go wrong by starting a foundation or scholarship. The possibilities are endless.

Like most people, I seem to only win a dollar or two on a lottery scratch off ticket. We play bingo every now and again and if we win $50, we are excited! I think the first thing I would do if I won a mega jackpot is get the family out of town for a few days and contact a money manager. It seems that, as good as it would be to have that kind of money, it would be easy to make some mistake with it. If you are playing this weekend, best of luck!

