Find Your Inner Peace Cuddling Cows at New York Mountain Retreat

When the world gets to be too much, we all need something to slow it down. Try a new form of therapy at a New York mountain retreat - cow cuddling.

Mountain Horse Farm in the Finger Lakes has a unique way to connect, interact, play, learn and find your inner peace with horse and cow cuddling. The sanctuary rescues the animals so they can live a natural life.

When you spend time with them, you enter their space, and connecting with them is as much their choice as it is yours and when that connection happens it's magical because it comes from a mutual desire.

The retreat sits on 33 acres and offers a Bed and Breakfast for overnight and weekend stays. There are several horse and cow cuddling sessions each day to slow down, take time to breath and simple be one with the animals. "We are not a petting zoo. We will tell you about their personalities, about their likes & dislikes, funny things they like to do."

Cuddle sessions with the animals are private and can only be booked if you stay in the Bed and Breakfast from May 1 through October 31.

60 minutes session for up to 2 people (must be 16 or older): $75

60 minutes session for up to 4 people (must be 16 or older): $125

Mountain Horse Farm is located at 7520 W. Hollow Road in Naples, New York, a little over two hours from Utica. You can learn more about the retreat and cuddle experience at Mountainhorsefarm.com.

Shiver Me Timbers! Two 50 Foot Pirate Ship Capsized on New York Lawn Two pirate ships invade a lawn in Rochester for Halloween.

13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York You never know what you'll see alongside the roads in New York.