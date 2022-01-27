Fight at Madison Oneida BOCES Prompts Lockdown in Verona

Police are still investigating and say that no injuries were reported following a fight at Madison Oneida BOCES.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called to the building on January 26, 2022 at approximately 11:50am. The school is located at 4937 Spring Road in the Town of Verona.

Madison Oneida BOCES Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture October 2021) via Google Maps 2022 Madison Oneida BOCES Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture October 2021) via Google Maps 2022 loading...

Police say that the School Resource Officer (SRO) at the school made a report of a fight in progress. The fight was between students. The SRO requested assistance. Sheriff Maciol said the call for backup is normal procedure in these circumstances; calls for additional patrols are customary in situations involving calls for assistance with a school.

Madison Oneida BOCES was temporarily placed on lockdown when the fight was reported. The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

Police say that "the situation was under control with no injuries reported" prior to police arriving on the scene. Very little is being made public about the incident. There is no word on how many students were involved or what precipitated the fight. Authorities made no note of weapons involved.

No charges have yet been placed but are possible. Authorities say that the incident remains under investigation.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. No suspects have been identified and no charges have been filed.]

