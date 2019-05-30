Stewart Copeland Disputes ‘Huge Myth’ That Police Weren’t Friends

Stewart Copeland said the idea that the members of the Police didn’t like each other was a “huge myth,” and noted that they only ever experienced tension over creative issues.

He’s about ready to re-release his documentary Everyone Stares , which he shot himself during the trio’s career, complete with new commentary from himself and guitarist Andy Summers .

“We like each other, and we always have," Copeland told Billboard in a new interview. "There was creative tension, but our relationship with each other was then, and has always been, strong. … We always enjoyed each other's company -- and still do.”

He said the band’s reunion tour in 2007 had secured their position as a “happy family,” but added that no one felt the need to reunite again.

“Right now it's just so great to hang with my buddies, who are like brothers, without clouding it with the issue," he added. "The issue is that although we're very proud of the music we made and very proud of the impact of the band, it was very difficult. The music each of us makes in our own world now is very wonderful and rewarding. We know that when we go in that rehearsal room together we're going to start screaming at each other again, and I'd rather laugh.”

Copeland recently reunited with frontman Sting to work on a TV documentary , and said the pair had enjoyed “a good laugh about the old times.” He argued that Everyone Stares showed the reality of the band members’ relationship.

“There are a couple of sequences where we're visiting radio stations, get in the car, drive to WMM-something, talk to the guy there, then drive across down to WZZRT, or something, and you see us living our day, joking to ourselves," he said. "There's footage of us just wandering the halls of radio stations, just bullshitting – at one point dancing in the dressing room. It's just three guys with nothing to do for kicks but hang out while this incredible rocket ship was on its journey.”