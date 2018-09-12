FEMA Conducting Nationwide Test September 20th

On September 20th at 2:18PM if you get a text message from FEMA, don't worry.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system on September 20th.

The test will assess the readiness to distribute an emergency message nationwide and determine whether improvements are needed. The WEA test message will begin at

2:18 p.m. and the EAS message will be sent at 2:20 p.m.

The WEA test message will be a Presidential Alert and will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

So if you get this message, do not freak out.