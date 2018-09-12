How To Make Pumpkin Spice Latte Moonshine

If you're all into pumpkin spice season, you'll need to try and make Pumpkin Spice Latte Moonshine. It's a pretty easy recipe.

First thing to know about this recipe from Wide Open Spaces , there is no cooking required. None. However, before you get too excited, know that this recipe isn't actual moonshine. It won't get you drunk. It's called moonshine because "it is stored in jars like the real thing."

Ingredient List: 1 half gallon apple cider

1 29-ounce can of pure pumpkin

Pumpkin pie spice

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups 190-proof Everclear

1 cup coffee liqueur

2 tablespoons vanilla extract"

If you want the full recipe, knowing it won't get you drunk, you can find it here .