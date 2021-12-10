Feisty Maltese Defends Owner, Gets Thrown Against Wall in Shawangunk NY

An Ulster County man is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly throwing a dog against a wall during an argument.

New York State Police in Ulster County say that they responded to a domestic dispute in Shawangunk on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at approximately 11:48pm.

The person who called police was sitting outside of the home holding a small dog when they arrived.

Troopers say that their investigation revealed that during an argument 30-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of Shawangunk “…became upset when the dog was barking and bit his hand. Gonzalez then grabbed the dog and threw it against the wall causing the 7-year-old Maltese to bleed from its mouth.”

Police say that the dog was brought to Sullivan County Emergency Animal Hospital for treatment by its owner shortly after they arrived.

Gonzalez was arrested and now faces a felony charge of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Gardiner Court with a return date of December 20, 2021. An Order of Protection was put in place against Gonzalez. He is court-mandated to refrain from contacting the victim.

The dog’s owner told police later that the veterinarian said that “the dog received minor bruising and is expected to make a full recovery.”

[AUTHOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. All persons who have been charged or arrested are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

NY Sash Shower For A Soldier Makeover Goes To Air Force Veteran From Rome An Air Force Veteran from Rome is the recipient of this year's New York Sash Shower for A Soldier Bath Makeover Giveaway.

This Exclusive $1 Million Property in Utica, NY Offers Luxury, Privacy and City Life The home and property at 1224 Pleasant Street in the Upstate New York city of Utica is breathtaking. The home, actually located inside the Town of New Hartford, offers convenient city-life with the exclusivity and privacy of the country.

Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica The host of Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs coast to coast and on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM weekdays from noon 'til 3, was in Utica this past weekend. Jimmy Failla sat in on the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday morning December 3, 2021, and then did his national show on FOX News Radio from WIBX's studio.

Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

Check out some snap shots from the weekend.