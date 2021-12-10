Feisty Maltese Defends Owner, Gets Thrown Against Wall in Shawangunk NY
An Ulster County man is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly throwing a dog against a wall during an argument.
New York State Police in Ulster County say that they responded to a domestic dispute in Shawangunk on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at approximately 11:48pm.
The person who called police was sitting outside of the home holding a small dog when they arrived.
Troopers say that their investigation revealed that during an argument 30-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of Shawangunk “…became upset when the dog was barking and bit his hand. Gonzalez then grabbed the dog and threw it against the wall causing the 7-year-old Maltese to bleed from its mouth.”
Police say that the dog was brought to Sullivan County Emergency Animal Hospital for treatment by its owner shortly after they arrived.
Gonzalez was arrested and now faces a felony charge of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Gardiner Court with a return date of December 20, 2021. An Order of Protection was put in place against Gonzalez. He is court-mandated to refrain from contacting the victim.
The dog’s owner told police later that the veterinarian said that “the dog received minor bruising and is expected to make a full recovery.”
[AUTHOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. All persons who have been charged or arrested are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]