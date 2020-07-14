You may recall a few weeks ago the FDA recalled a series of hand sanitizers because of a toxic substance, methanol, that could lead to blindness and seizures. Not only are more products being recalled, but some are mislabeled stating they contain a different substance.

The FDA warning included 59 more hand sanitizers that either contain methanol or has become tainted with it because the products were manufactured in the same place. Methanol can be absorbed through the skin or ingested when you clean your hands and then consume food without using soap and water to wash it off. The Federal Agency says they are aware of cases leading to blindness, hospitalizations and death.

The products being recalled are:

Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Andy’s Best (or labeled Andy's)

Gelclor

NeoNatural

Plus Advanced

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer (4oz and 16oz sizes)

QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER

Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe or Aloe and Moisturizers)

BLUMEN (several different varieties)

Assured Aloe

bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

Each products has several different varieties to be wary of, a complete list of product numbers and more info is available on the FDA's website.

If you've been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol, you're advised to seek immediate treatment for possible methanol poisoning. Some common signs include; nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

While using the products to clean your hands can be dangerous, of bigger concern is young children ingesting the product by accident. You are encouraged to report any problems to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.