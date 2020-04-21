Still waiting on unemployment benefits? Applying for Unemployment Insurance or the new COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance just got a little easier for self employed New Yorkers.

The New York State Department of Labor launched a new application. The one-stop-shop for unemployment benefits will connect New Yorkers with the benefits they deserve faster.

Due to federal guidelines, New Yorkers were required to apply for regular Unemployment Insurance and be rejected before applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. With this new application, New Yorkers will be able to simply fill out one form to get the correct benefits.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which was included in the Federal CARES Act, provides unemployment benefits for individuals who are ineligible for traditional unemployment insurance. Examples of those covered by PUA include:

Self-employed New Yorkers

Independent contractors

New Yorkers who worked for an app-based company (i.e. "gig workers")

Farmers

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have COVD-19 symptoms and are seeking a diagnosis

Those living with a household member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

Those providing care for a family or household member diagnosed with COVID-19

A primary caregiver for a child unable to attend school or another facility due to COVID-19

Those unable to reach their place of employment due to an imposed quarantine or because they have been advised by a medical provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19

Those scheduled to commence new employment that cannot reach their workplace as a direct result of COVID-19

Those who became a major breadwinner because the head of their household died from COVID-19

Those who quit their job as a direct result of COVID-19

Those whose place of employment closed as a direct result of COVID-19

Those with insufficient work history and affected by COVID-19

New Yorkers otherwise not qualified for regular or extended UI benefits and affected by COVID-19

"We know many New Yorkers are still facing an uncertain economic future, and the Department of Labor will continue to dedicate every resource available to helping New Yorkers weather this storm," NYS Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, $2.2 billion in Unemployment Insurance benefits have been paid to 1.1 million New Yorkers.