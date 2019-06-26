Familiar Name Taking Over Iconic Sylvan Beach Restaurant and Hotel, Now Hiring

A familiar name is taking over an iconic Sylvan Beach restaurant and hotel, with plans to rename and reopen - and they're hiring soon.

Donnie Carbone announced that he and his fiancee, Tobi, are the new operators of the former Cinderella's Restaurant and hotels, and plan to re-open them as Carbone's Beachside featuring Boneyard BBQ. The facility includes 2 bars, two restaurants, with hotels and an ice cream stand.

With the July 4th holiday right around the corner, Carbone is hosting open interviews at the location on Saturday, June 29th from 11am - 2pm. They are looking to hire servers, bartenders, cleaners, ice cream stand staff, cooks, and dishwashers.

Cinderella's announced earlier this year they would not re-open for the season, but were actively searching for someone to take over the Sylvan Beach hotspot, after nearly 40 years in business.