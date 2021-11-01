28 Breathtaking Aerial Fall Photos From Just Outside Of Binghamton New York
All across New York state, beautiful fall photos are pouring in. One photographer just outside of Binghamton captured some incredible magic in the air.
28 Breathtaking Aerial Fall Photos From Just Outside Of Binghamton
9 Photos That Show How Stunning Fall Is In Watkins Glen New York
Stunning Photos Of Powerful Northern Lights In The Adirondacks
Stunning Listener Shots Of Upstate NY Peak Foliage
Meet Dave Foland. Dave was in Vestal New York, just outside of Binghamton, when his drone took to the sky to capture these incredible photos. While you're scrolling through those photos, we'll try to give you some fun fall facts.
1) Did you know the word "fall" was not used until the 1600s?
2) The word autumn is derived from Latin autumnus. Another possibility is that the word is possibly from the ancient Etruscan root autu- and has within it connotations of the passing of the year.
3) Catching a falling leaf can bring you good luck.
4) Babies born during the fall are the most active.
5) Johnny Appleseed was a real guy.
John Chapman was a real person. For decades he made his way from state to state, installing nurseries and fencing them in to protect from livestock, then leaving them in the care of locals."
7) Chlorophyll is the chemical which makes tree leaves green and as it declines other chemicals become more prominent in the leaves. These are the reasons we see such beautiful colors.
8) A study in the Journal of Aging Research found that babies born during the autumn months are more likely to live to 100 than those born during the rest of the year.
9) You'll see more Northern Lights in the fall:
Also known as the Northern Lights, these geomagnetic storms occur when charged solar particles squeeze through our atmosphere’s defenses and collide with gaseous particles in Earth’s sky. Thanks to longer, clearer nights, this free light show occurs twice as often during fall and winter months."
Take A Gondola Ride In The Adirondacks For The Best Views
Breathtaking Pictures Captured From The Adirondack Railroad