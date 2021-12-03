This Christmas season, instead of just looking at lights, why not control them? By control, you could literally take part of an interactive experience like you’ve never had before with Christmas lights.

Experience A Magic Interactive Christmas Light Show This Christmas season, instead of just looking at lights, why not control them? By control, you could literally take part of an interactive experience like you’ve never had before with Christmas lights.



NY Family Top Their Own World Record With 687,000 Christmas Lights A family in Lagrangeville, New York is topping their own Guinness Book of World Record for Christmas Lights with 687,000 this year, almost 100,000 more lights.

Elaborate Christmas Display in Chadwicks Puts Clark Griswold to Shame

Walk and Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit.

Grinch Can't Steal Christmas in New York Town! Whoville in the Harbor is Still Going Down COVID may cut back activities at Whoville in the Harbor for 2021 but there's still plenty to do for lots of Christmas fun.

Introducing the The Holiday Experience at the Town Square Mall just south of Ithaca in Vestal New York.

YOU make the show happen! YOU change the colors AND the effects! YOUR whole family will LOVE the ULTIMATE holiday experience!"

With this experience, you walk inside a mall and take part of the Christmas magic. The experience is open Thursday through Sunday until Christmas. Doors open at 5pm, with a last entry at 9pm.

Literally, you choose the colors you want, and you make your light show. There's several different shapes and sizes to play around with too. Think of it like adult slot machines that you get to mess around with.

You can learn more online here.

A family in New York is topping their own record Christmas display with almost 100,000 more lights this year.

Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs in 2014, beating the 2013 winner, Australian David Richards.

This year, the Gay family beat their own record with a total of 687,000 Christmas ligths and over 250 songs choreographed to the display that features nearly 2,000 items controlled by a computer. Read more here.