Camden Man’s Condition Unknown Following Snowmobile Crash

The condition of a Camden man is unknown following a weekend snowmobile accident on trail C4I.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene of a single sled crash around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say an early investigation indicates 44-year-old Bryan Christmas was traveling east on the trail when he attempted to exit it and struck an uneven snowbank.

Officials say Christmas was ejected from his snowmobile and eventually was transported to Upstate University Hospital. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.