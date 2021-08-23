Every City In Central NY Needs To Do Their Street Signs Like Rome

Street signs are a small thing often overlooked, passed by too. There is one big thing that proves that isn't necessarily a problem in Rome.

Truthfully, every city should be taking clues from the City of Rome on how to do their street signs. Have you ever been driving down a road you don't really know all too well and miss a turn? You definitely can blame your phone, Siri certainly is notorious for waiting until the last minute to let you know to turn. How many times have you heard turn right in 50 feet? If you drive on Black River Boulevard, this probably never happens, missing a turn that is.

Why? The street signs are gigantic. You can read them at least 100 feet away. In most cities, you would have to slow down to a crawl as you approach the street just to see if it is your turn. The massive signs not only make getting where you have to go easier, but they prevent traffic problems too. When you're behind the person who is driving at a crawl, it is extremely aggravating.

TSM

Have you noticed how utterly large they are? It doesn't seem like everywhere in Rome has these, but instead only Black River Boulevard. Even an alleyway had a sign with a street name on it, that seems a touch excessive, but who can hate on it? The cost alone must be the reason these aren't in place all throughout the Central New York area. Cost aside, Utica should have these and all of New York in reality too.

