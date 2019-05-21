Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop a Man on a Mission in Rome

Even Mother Nature can't stop a man on a mission.

A Rome man tried to beat the storm that was rolling through central New York. "I told him 15 minutes earlier a storm was coming but he wanted to finish cleaning his siding," said his neighbor Linda Bailey.

Bailey took the classic shot of her neighbor working on a ladder with black clouds in the background.

With the wet Spring we've had so far in central New York, you have to get the outdoor chores done when you can, no matter what. Let's just hope he finished the task before the high winds and heavy downs pours hit Sunday.