How Bizarre! Enter The Big Foot Calling Competition in Upstate NY

Getty Images & Sasquatch Calling Festival Via Facebook

You've seen the crazy things people do in the woods, but I bet you haven't seen anything quite like this before!

Sasquatch Calling Festival Via Facebook
The annual Sasquatch Calling Festival is planning on making a return to Washington County. Every year, people gather from all over the state and the northeast to Whitehall, New York for the event.

The history of the festival dates all the way back to the early 1600's. French Explorer Samuel de Champlain wrote in his journal about the tall-tales he had heard from the Iroquois in and around Whitehall. He said the amount of times they described crossing paths with a "giant man-beast" made it seem as though it was a common occurrence there.

Sasquatch Calling Festival Via Facebook
The day is filled with activities. There will be tons of live music, vendors, and food trucks to enjoy. Plus, plenty of presentations made by bigfoot experts and history lessons about the Champlain Canal.

Of course you can't forget the best part, competing in the Sasquatch Calling Competition! Show off your singing voice and projection skills for all of Upstate New York to hear. Who knows? Maybe you'll end up seeing Big Foot for yourself!

Sasquatch Calling Festival Via Facebook
The Sasquatch Calling Festival has been going for the past 5 years, with the next one planned for September 24th. This gives you plenty of time to practice your Big Foot calling skills... just don't scare your neighbors!

