Join Researchers on a New York Expedition to Find Bigfoot

If you're a firm believer in Bigfoot, or are looking to be convinced - you can camp out with Bigfoot researchers, and learn more about the elusive creature in New York.

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who believe in Bigfoot, and people who haven't seen proof yet. No matter which group you're in, you can take part in an expedition led by, the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO), the only scientific group dedicated to Sasquatch research.

The BFRO was founded in 1995, made up of "a virtual community of scientists, journalists, and specialists from diverse backgrounds. The researchers who compose the BFRO are engaged in projects, including field and laboratory investigations, designed to address various aspects of the bigfoot phenomenon."

The main purpose of the BFRO is to "derive conclusive documentation of the species' existence."

You can be a part of the key research by joining an expedition. The New York Southeast Expedition will take place from September 24th-27th. It takes place in the area where the Appalachian Trail meets Connecticut, on the New York side.

Matt Moneymaker, the host of 'Finding Bigfoot' on Animal Planet, is the coordinator of the expeditions for BFRO. Matt tells us they've pinpointed areas where bigfoots have been spotted or heard.

"BFRO organizers bring participants to areas where they will have encounters with Bigfoots at night," write the organizers.

"This expedition will be led by Brian Spinner. Brian co-organized the first southern New York expedition a few years ago. He has an impressive map of sighting incidents in the southeastern corner of the state. The expedition group will be exploring those locations during the day and determining the best places to do night maneuvers."

If you'd like to take part in the expedition, visit the BFRO website, and visit the Expedition FAQs. The expedition will cost between $300 - $500, and you'll need to provide your own food.

What do you think? Are you up for a few nights camping where Bigfoot has been sighted?