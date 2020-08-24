Enjoy The Wild Animal Park at Night

If you missed experiencing the Wild Animal Park at night, you have another chance. The one night only event was such a success, they are doing it again.

Enjoy the zoo and safari in the evening hours. Both will be open for a chance to see the animals when they are most active. Watch the animals roam and maybe even catch the sunset.

The Wild at Dusk event is being held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6 PM – 9 PM. Concessions will be open until 8pm and no reservations are needed.

Regular admissions prices apply:

Zoo: $13.99 for adults and $11.99 for children

Safari: $12 for adults and $10 for children

Or purchase a same day combo pass: $23.99 for adults and $19.99 for children

Flashlight Safaris also return to the park every Friday and Saturday in October from 6PM to 10PM. Kids can dress up, get a bag of candy, enjoy bounce houses under the lights and get warm by the fire.

Day time trick or treat will be held on Halloween, October 31st from 9:30am-5pm.

The Wild Animal Park began almost a decade ago when owner Jeff Taylor bought his kids a few goats for their birthday. The next year, they got a camel. Now we can all enjoy the wide range of domestic and exotic animals from all over the world.

Get more information on The Wild Animal Experience's Facebook page or at TheWildPark.com.