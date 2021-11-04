Empty Kayak Found Pinned in Rock on Intense Upstate New York River

A stranded kayak was discovered lodged between rocks and a log on an intense Upstate New York river and a search for the kayaker by Forest Rangers turned up nothing.

Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) were called to the north branch of the Boquet River in Essex County for reports of an empty kayak on October 31. Forest Ranger Lt. LaPierre, Forest Ranger Evans, and Assistant Forest Ranger Raudonis responded to the location and found the kayak trapped between a rock and a log upstream.

Credit - NYS DEC

Rangers looked all along the river shoreline, downstream and upstream, and checked all put-ins and take-outs to find the missing kayaker but to no avail.

Thankfully, Forest Rangers were notified the owner of the kayak was rescued from the river by another kayaker with a throw bag after not being able to handle water levels and intense rapids after all the recent rain.

If your or someone you know needs a Forest Ranger, whether it's for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, call 833-NYS-RANGERS.

Before heading out on the water, you should always check local currents, shoreline conditions, and weather patterns, especially if you're unfamiliar with the area. Ocean Kayak suggests planning an alternative place to get off the water if conditions get too intense.

