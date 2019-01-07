See New Photos From Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’

Paramount Pictures has released some new stills from Rocketman , the upcoming biopic about Elton John . The film, which stars Taron Egerton as the rock legend, will open on May 31.

The new pictures feature Egerton as John during his famous concert at Dodger Stadium , singing and playing piano in the studio and a black-and-white shot in full '70s regalia. There have now been four photos released; one of John lounging in a private plane accompanied the announcement of Egerton's involvement came out last year.

You can see all of the photos below.

The official movie synopsis calls Rocketman as "an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years." In addition to Egerton, the movie stars Jamie Bell (as Bernie Taupin), Richard Madden (manager John Reid) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Sheila Eileen Dwight, John's mother).

Dexter Fletcher , who completed work on Queen 's Bohemian Rhapsody movie after Bryan Singer was fired, is the film's director, and David Furnish, John's husband, is listed as one of the producers. John and model Claudia Schiffer are named as two of the movie's four executive producers. The script was written by Lee Hall.

Back in October, an " official teaser trailer ," featuring Egerton's vocals on "Rocket Man" was released. "There are moments in a rock star's life that define who he is," Madden says in it. "Where there was darkness, there is now you – and it's going to be a wild ride."

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures