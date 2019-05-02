Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ to Play Two Weeks Early in 400 Theaters

Good news for those eagerly awaiting Rocketman , the upcoming movie chronicling the life and music of Elton John . Paramount Pictures has announced a partnership with Fandango that will give fans access to screenings two weeks before the biopic is officially released.

The advanced screenings will take place on May 18, with nearly 400 theaters nationwide participating in the exclusive engagement. Tickets are available for purchase now, exclusively through Fandango .

This isn’t the first time the online movie-ticketing site has offered advanced access to a highly anticipated film. Fandango engaged in similar promotions for the family films How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Shazam! in February and March this year, respectively.

"We’re proud to team up with Paramount Pictures to host Early Access Screenings for ‘Rocketman,’" Fandango President Paul Yanover said in a press release. “We think Fandango VIP members and fans will be delighted to have the opportunity to see this highly anticipated Elton John musical fantasy two weeks before its release date.”

News of the Fandango partnership arrives just as the hype for Rocketman is reaching its fever pitch. A new music video for the film's titular song was recently released, giving fans their first extended glimpse of star Taron Egerton singing and performing as John.

The music icon, who was also a producer on the film, previously described the project as "a surreal look at my life, and not just a factual look at my life, more in the manner of a Moulin Rouge! ... I just don't want it to be a normal biopic because my life hasn't been like that."

Those who are unable to attend the advanced screenings of Rocketman will have to wait until the film's official release date on May 31.