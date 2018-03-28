Yes Announce 2019 Cruise to the Edge Lineup

In what Yes are calling the "biggest prog lineup in history," the band has revealed details for the 2019 Cruise to the Edge. The sixth-annual trek, which they're calling "Proggers of the Caribbean," will take place from Feb. 4-9, 2019.

More than 25 acts are booked for the cruise. In addition to Yes, the headliners consist of former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett , Mike Portnoy , former Marillion singer Fish and Riverside, who are making their first appearance on the Cruise to the Edge. Joining them will be Dream Theater alum Jordan Rudess, Soft Machine, Spock's Beard and the 10,000 Light Years Band, which is led by John Lodge of the Moody Blues . Writer Jon Kirkman will serve as moderator and master of ceremonies for the festivities.

In addition to performances, there will be photo opportunities, Q&A sessions and theme nights. Fans with musical skills will also have nightly opportunities to sit in with the bands at the CTTE Late Night Live jam sessions.

Cruise to the Edge will take place aboard Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas, departing from Tampa on Feb 4. It will make stops in Key West, Fla., and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning on Feb. 9.

Packages are currently on sale beginning at $1,299 per person for a double occupancy room. For full details, visit their website .

If you can't make the 2019 Cruise to the Edge, you can still see Yes on their 50th-anniversary tour. It will begin on June 5 at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Ill., and wind up at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on July 28. You can see all the dates and venues here .