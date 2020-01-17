Drinking Laws That Are Still On The Books

It was one hundred years ago today on January 17th, 1920 that the USA went dry and gave us Prohibition. The 18th Amendment banned the production and sale of alcoholic beverages.

It only lasted for 13 years but to honor the anniversary, we give you drinking laws that are on the books. Here are some of them:

Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny can't promote alcohol in Washington D.C. Who needs the jolly fat man when you can watch the politicians and the impeachment trial stuff. That'll make you want to drink for sure.

You can't have a tab in Iowa. You can leave a credit card with the bartender but you can't go to a bar and pretend to be Norm from Cheers and say "Put it on my tab."

Ladies Nights are banned in Pennsylvania. This happened after a lawsuit was made by two men complaining that women getting free drink violated the public accommodation law. It's also illegal in Wisconsin and California.

