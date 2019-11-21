The 6th Annual Binghamton on Tap is Saturday, February 8th from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Binghamton. In honor of this event, I give you five myths and one truth about beer. First the myths:

Beer always tastes better in a bottle than it does in a can. Beer actually stays fresher in cans, because they protect it from light and oxygen better than the bottles do.

Lagers and pilsners are the same things. A pilsner is a type of lager. It's a light beer, but lagers can also be dark, malty and really strong. Its kind of like all Jacuzzi's are Hot Tubs but not all Hot Tubs are Jacuzzi's.

Dark beers are stronger. Truth is they CAN be stronger but not always and the color doesn't have much to do with it. The grains they use to make dark beer are just roasted longer.

If you let the beer get hot then cold again, it'll get skunked. Beer can taste a little bit stale if you do that, but "skunking" is what happens when a beer is exposed to light for too long.

Beer is best if it's ice cold. The perfect temperature is somewhere between 40 and 44 degrees. Any colder and you can't really taste it. Some heavier beers are better at around 55 degrees.

NOW THE TRUTH:

[via Business Insider]