Drinking Alcohol Increases Your Risk Of Catching COVID-19

Bad news for drinkers. The World Health Organization (WHO) says you should restrict alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of their "Alcohol and COVID-19: what you need to know" myth-busting campaign, WHO reports:

alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO also states:

misinformation has generated a dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus. It does not. Consuming any alcohol poses health risks, but consuming high-strength ethyl alcohol (ethanol), particularly if it has been adulterated with methanol, can result in severe health consequences, including death.

WHO is encouraging governments to enforce measures to limit alcohol consumption.

There have been over 10 thousand deaths in New York, and more than139,469 worldwide with 2,090,110 confirmed cases.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus Latest' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app, and turn on notifications.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App