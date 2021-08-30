Warning to those who like to have a few cold ones while out there cutting the lawn: Don't sip and clip, because if you do you might get tripped.

A man in upstate was clipped by cops on Saturday after he drunk drove his lawnmower into an intersection in Schuyler Falls. When he was arrested by police, he was nearly 3 times over the legal limit for blood alcohol consumption in the State of New York.

Here's a photo of the intersection where State Police in upstate New York made the arrest:

Photo: Google Maps

According to News 10 ABC, 58-year-old John Ormsby from Schuyler Falls rode his lawnmower into the intersection of State Route 22B and Norrisville Road in Schuyler Falls and was stopped by State Police.

Ormsby's BAC at the time of his arrest was .22, or 2.75 times the legal limit of .08 for a DWI.

The report states that he now faces the following charges:

Felony DWI

Felony Aggravated DWI

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree

According to a legal website, an aggravated DWI in New York is defined as when an individual "operates a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher or driving intoxicated with a passenger who's 15 years old or younger."

"Ormsby was issued tickets returnable in the Schuyler Falls Town Court. He was then transported to the Clinton County Jail on an active arrest warrant issued by the Clinton County Court on an unrelated case." NYSP Press Release

Schuyler Falls is a town in Clinton County, New York approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes north of Albany, slightly south of Plattsburgh.

