The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties has pledged $1 million toward ICAN’s new Family Resource Center to be located on the Memorial Parkway.

The Center will house a new state-of-the-art Children’s Museum.

“A project of this magnitude provides equitable opportunity not only for the agencies involved, but for so much more—our neighborhoods, our families and our region’s economy”, said Alicia Dicks, Community Foundation President/CEO. “We initiated and continue to support the ICAN-Children’s Museum collaboration because the work they do for children and families is central to the Community Foundation’s vision: a vibrant region with opportunity for all.”

The overall cost of the project is $14 million.

The project includes site improvements and parking lot, a new roof and elevator, ICAN and museum space renovations, museum exhibit design and fabrication and the addition of a rotunda—a signature architectural element on the south side of the building at 106 Memorial Parkway.

ICAN CEO/Executive Director Steve Bulger adds, “This promises to be a destination where all families can meet, interact, and spend time together—those with the highest need, and those just in need of quality time. Generations to come will benefit long into the future because of this transformational project. We can’t thank the Community Foundation enough for being an amazing catalyst and partner for us and for continuing to support children, families and quality of life in our region.”

The Family Resource Center is set to open in the summer of 2022, with the grand opening of the new Children’s Museum scheduled for the end of 2023.

