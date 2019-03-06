Dollar Tree To Close Up To 390 Family Dollar Stores

If you shop at Family Dollar , this news could affect you. Dollar Tree , who owns the company of Family Dollar as well, just announced they are closing up to 390 stores nationwide.

At the time of this reporting, we can't confirm which locations are closing. So as of now, locations in Central New York are open. The Washington Post is reporting that the company will close these locations throughout the year:

The company said Wednesday that it’s seeking rent concessions from landlords at the 84 stores closed late last year and if it doesn’t get them, it’ll speed up the pace of store closings to as many as 390 locations. Dollar Tree closes about 75 stores annually. The company had 15,237 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 2."

Currently Family Dollar operates 3 locations in Utica, 1 in Barneveld, 1 in Rome, 1 in Mohawk, 1 in Camden, 1 in Fort Plain, and several in the Syracuse region. Once we learn more about locations, we will update this story to reflect that news.